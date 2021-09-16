The Activist apology: 'We got it wrong,' admit reality TV makers
A TV show where activists compete with one another for their chosen cause has been reworked by US network CBS.
The Activist was a challenge show for people involved in health, education and environmental issues to win a place at the G20 summit.
But after backlash, the network and partners Live Nation and Global Citizen have decided to re-think the show.
They said in a joint statement the show format "distracts" from the activists' work.
"Global activism centres on collaboration and cooperation, not competition. We apologize to the activists, hosts, and the larger activist community — we got it wrong," said Global Citizen.
"It is our responsibility to use this platform in the most effective way to realize change and elevate the incredible activists dedicating their lives to progress all around the world.
An additional comment, from Global Citizen, CBS and Live Nation, added: "It has become apparent the format of the show as announced distracts from the vital work these incredible activists do in their communities every day.
"The push for global change is not a competition and requires a global effort."
'Activists work without fanfare'
Despite filming the show in its entirety, the network is now scrapping it and going for a documentary approach instead.
The same activists, who have not been revealed publicly yet, will take part in the new show.
"It will showcase the tireless work of six activists and the impact they have advocating for causes they deeply believe in," said the statement.
"Each activist will be awarded a cash grant for the organisation of their choice, as was planned for the original show."
Couldn’t they just give the money it’s going to take to pay this UNBELIEVABLY expensive talent and make this show, directly to activist causes? Rather than turning activism into a game and then giving a fraction of the much needed money away in a “prize…?” People are dying. https://t.co/GLCUZcGgfb— Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) September 10, 2021
I'm confused: Is this an advanced Marxist critique to expose how competition for money and attention pits activists against each other + undermines deep change?— Naomi Klein (@NaomiAKlein) September 9, 2021
Or just the end of the world?
https://t.co/zyjLUMUPaP
The statement ends by saying: "Activists and community leaders around the world work every day, often without fanfare, to advance protections for people, communities, and our planet.
"We hope that by showcasing their work we will inspire more people to become more involved in addressing the world's most pressing issues. We look forward to highlighting the mission and lives of each of these incredible people."
The show's hosts, Usher, Julianne Hough and Priyanka Chopra were announced last week.
'The show missed the mark'
When details of the show were revealed, criticism began to grow online as the show was compared to the likes of Black Mirror or The Hunger Games.
It prompted Julianne Hough to post on Instagram about the show, where she said "the judging aspect of the show missed the mark".
Usher and Priyanka Chopra Jones have not commented on the show's criticism on social media.