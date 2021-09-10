Playstation Showcase 2021: What we learned
By Steffan Powell
Newsbeat gaming reporter
- Published
It's been almost a year since people first saw the Playstation 5 in action in their homes.
In that time some have been frustrated by how difficult it is to actually buy one.
Others have also questioned the lack of genuine next generation games available exclusively on the PS5.
Sony tried to address one of these concerns with their big 2021 showcase.
The idea - to turn fan frustration into excitement for what games are to come.
So what did we learn during the 45 minute event?
The trend of remakes and remasters continues
The showcase opened with a tease for a remake of the classic Star Wars Jedi roleplaying game, Knights of the Old Republic.
It's been on many gamers wish-lists to be reimagined for modern consoles for some years.
Along with remasters for Grand Theft Auto 5, Alan Wake and the Uncharted series - the event proved this trend shows no sign of slowing down.
New graphics and updated gameplay have breathed fresh life into franchises like Final Fantasy and Resident Evil in recent years - PlayStation are betting that it'll do the same for these titles too.
The waiting game
Of the 18 games shown off by Sony, some are coming this side of Christmas.
Players can look forward to Deathloop, Guardians of the Galaxy and Vampire Blood Hunt this year.
Others like the new action fantasy title Forspoken and the much-anticipated return of Gran Turismo are coming in Spring 2022.
However, many of the big exclusive teases have an uncertain future.
Trailers for titles like Wolverine, God of War: Ragnarok and Project Eve came without any indication of when they may actually be playable.
Will they be 2022 or beyond? We just don't know.
Those excited for Spiderman 2 will have to wait until 2023.
Diversity
We've seen big female characters in gaming for years from Lara Croft in Tomb Raider to Aloy in Horizon Zero Dawn.
Until relatively recently though, female leads like this would be few and far between.
The games industry has made a big effort to better reflect the audiences that buy their products.
Early in the showcase we saw this come to fruition with games like Forspoken, Project Eve, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and Tchia all with strong females in prominent roles.
Music royalty getting involved in gaming
We found out Radiohead are working with Fortnite developer Epic Games on something.
What exactly the project is about is unclear - but it has something to do with Radiohead's albums Kid A and Amnesiac.
Fortnite has blurred the definition of what a game is in recent years - maybe this will do something similar?
It's being called an exhibition and is coming in November.