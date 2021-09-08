The Wanted reunite for Tom Parker cancer charity gig
"How do you get up from an all time low?," The Wanted asked in their debut single in 2010.
But in 2021 the question is now: How do you come back from a seven-year break?
Because, yes, the chart-topping boy band have announced their return, a greatest hits album, new music and a live charity gig.
The five-piece group - Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, Tom Parker and Nathan Sykes - made the announcement on Wednesday.
#WantedWednesday pic.twitter.com/DWRny4tgHK— The Wanted (@thewanted) September 8, 2021
Discussions about a reunion first took place in 2020, but as with a lot of things, the pandemic forced the group to put the brakes on the idea at first.
A second setback came when Tom Parker was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.
But after starting treatment, and "responding well", Tom began working with the charity Stand Up To Cancer on a Channel 4 documentary and a live show at London's Royal Albert Hall - where The Wanted will reunite to perform later this month.
"We have been talking off and on for a few years now about getting back together... but have all been working on other projects at different times so it didn't happen," says Jay in a statement.
"This is all about having fun with our mates, no pressure, just fun."
The gig is on 20 September and The Wanted's greatest hits collection will be released on 12 November.
During their four years in the spotlight, the group scored two number one singles and a string of Top Ten singles and albums.
Their biggest hit, 2011's Glad You Came, also achieved the rarest of feats for British pop acts - it went big in America too.
After the band split in 2014, only Nathan scored solo success with music. He's had two UK top 20 singles, including Over and Over Again, a duet with Ariana Grande.
Max had a minor role in Glee after the boys parted, and appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020. He was initially signed as solo music artist by Scooter Braun, who also manages Justin Bieber.
Siva wrote the UK's 2016 Eurovision entry, You're Not Alone by Joe and Jake, which came 24th out of 26 countries.
Jay won Strictly Come Dancing in 2015 and has appeared in musicals in London's West End.
Tom has released solo music and appeared on reality TV shows such as Celebrity Masterchef and The Jump, as well as touring the UK in the lead role in a production of Grease.