Why R. Kelly is credited on Drake's new album
When Drake released his new album Certified Lover Boy, it didn't take long for fans to notice a controversial songwriting credit on one of the songs.
R. Kelly is credited on the TSU track, leading to criticism that it may help the R&B singer make money.
He is currently facing allegations of sexual abuse, with multiple charges in the US which he denies.
Now, Drake producer Noah Shebib, known as 40, has explained why the R. Kelly credit is included.
In a comment left on an Instagram post, he said they were "forced to license" the R. Kelly track Half on a Baby, because the start of TSU has a recording of OG Ron C speaking.
"Behind that faintly which you can't even hear is an R. Kelly song playing in the background," 40 wrote, adding the voice "isn't even present".
Will R. Kelly make any money from this?
The way royalties work, songwriters, composers and publishers are paid when their music is played or performed around the world.
It's hard to be specific about how much money will be made, because individual deals between artists and record labels can be different.
But we know it's unlikely R. Kelly will make much money from this personally.
His lawyers have said his "funds have been depleted", with a court order last year saying money made from royalties had to be used to pay unpaid rent.
And the criticism isn't all about the money, with some saying it keeps R. Kelly relevant in the music scene at a time when he's facing serious charges.
When asked in the comments why Drake's team didn't re-record that section of TSU, 40 said they would have "taken that option" if they could.
He said the team didn't know about the instrumental bit of R. Kelly's song being included "until the final hours".
"At that point it's about the integrity of the art for the artist and that's not my place to mess with it."
He added the inclusion didn't "sit well" with him.
"I'm not here to defend Drake's lyrics, but I thought I would clear up that there is no actual R. Kelly present."