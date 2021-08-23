'Toby will be a better person after Love Island'
- Published
As with every series of Love Island, there have been break-ups, bust-ups and plenty of drama to keep us entertained over the last eight weeks.
During the series original contestant Toby Aromolaran received criticism on social media due to him getting together with four different islanders.
But he's now in the final with partner Chloe alongside Faye and Teddy, Millie and Liam and Kaz and Tyler.
His friend Lewis Preston says he's been "incredible" to watch but it's also been "awkward and embarrassing" too.
'He does care about people'
Lewis is referring to the moment when Toby told Kaz, who he was coupled up with, that he wanted to pursue things with Chloe then lied to Kaz about kissing Chloe.
He then coupled up with Chloe, then Abigail, then Mary but eventually Toby got back with Chloe. Are you keeping up?
"It started off with 'he's a villain' and now they've realised he's harmless and he does care about people," says Lewis.
Lewis, 26, met Toby at Hashtag United, the social media driven semi-professional football team and he's been running his accounts while he's been in the villa.
"People have got to see him and all aspects of his personality and they've got to grow with him."
'He's done some learning'
When asked how he feels Toby would cope with any negativity on social media Lewis replies: "Just because someone makes a wrong decision it doesn't mean they're a nasty person and I think people have learnt that, probably more so with Toby than anyone else on the show."
The mental health of Love Island contestants has come under increased scrutiny in recent years, following the suicides of former contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis.
Before this years series ITV announced contestants were going to be taught how to handle the "potential negativity" of social media as part of the show's duty of care protocols.
Lewis says "it would be weird if we didn't have concerns" about anyone leaving the villa but he believes Toby will be ok because he's had to deal with "really nasty comments" as a semi-pro footballer.
He says Toby has come "full circle" and thinks he's been one of the "best contestants" the show has ever had.
"I know it's going to sound biased, but I actually think Toby and Chloe have carried this series to become probably two of the funniest contestants to have been in the villa.
"In life you can make mistakes, he's learnt from them and I genuinely think he's going to come out of that villa not only with a girlfriend but as a better person as well."