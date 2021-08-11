Drag queens Jodie Harsh and Bimini to host Radio 1 shows
- Published
Drag queens Bimini Bon Boulash, Tayce, Lawrence Chaney and Jodie Harsh will host their very own shows on Radio 1's first-ever "drag day."
They'll join DJs Arielle Free, Clara Amfo, Dean McCullough and Charlie Hedges for the one day take-over on Saturday 21 August.
Bimini described it as a "dream come true".
The RuPaul's Drag Race UK series two runner-up says they listened to Radio 1 every day as a teenager.
They're set to host the 1pm slot with Dean McCullough.
"I would be listening to Grimmy and Fearne [Cotton] and saying to myself one day I would be hosting a show!" Bimini says.
"I can't wait to get in that studio and have a laugh with Dean.
"You're gonna have to drag me out of there!"
Bimini opened up the conversation around being non-binary during their appearance in RuPaul's Drag Race.
The 28-year-old's conversation with fellow contestant Ginny resulted in a huge response from the audience.
I am so excited for this!!!! I always listened to @BBCR1 and said one day I’ll host a show! @thedeanlife let’s go baby!!!!! https://t.co/P0wmmNQxjY— BIMINI! (@biminibabes) August 11, 2021
Throughout the day, there will be special mixes and surprise guests - ending in the ultimate Radio 1 Dance Anthems show, which DJ Jodie Harsh has promised will be "the ultimate drag dance extravaganza."
Jodie's been a staple of the UK's club scene for more than a decade - hosting her own nights, playing parties and even supporting the Spice Girls on their comeback tour.
For her latest music video, My House, Jodie roped in dozens of British drag queens, including fellow Radio 1 guest presenters and queens of RuPaul's Drag Race UK Bimini Bon Boulash and Tayce.
Jodie will host Dance Anthems with Charlie Hedges, and has told listeners to get "their heels and wigs at the ready".
"I am beyond excited to host a major dance party on Radio 1 with Charlie Hedges, rounding up such an incredible day of queens on the king of radio stations", Jodie says.
Charlie added that listeners should expect "energy, big tunes and a day rave everyone is invited to and you won't forget".
Tayce - another runner-up on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK - will kick off the day with Clara Amfo at 7am.
"I am so excited to be getting the nation up and their days started," Tayce says.
"I can't wait to work with Clara and bring some Tayce antics to Radio 1."
From 10:30am, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK Lawrence Chaney will join Arielle Free in the studio.
"I can't wait to join my fellow Scot Arielle to fulfil a childhood dream of mine as a wee girl from Helensburgh to host a show on national Radio 1," Lawrence says.
The radio station says it will be a day to celebrate UK drag culture.
'Drag Queens are the new rock stars'
There's been a huge rise in popularity of drag - and that's mainly down to RuPaul's Drag Race which has now had two UK series.
Speaking to Radio 1 Newsbeat earlier this year, Jodie said the explosion of the art form into the mainstream is "an absolutely magical thing for queer culture".
It's also had huge personal benefit for Jodie because "doors have opened in the last few years that would have previously been shut" in her face.
"I've always believed in what I want to do and I always knew drag queens were one day going to be the new rock stars. I've just persevered and stuck to my guns."