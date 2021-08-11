Avanti train wedding: The couple who said 'I do' on a 125mph train to Birmingham
- Published
Who needs wooden pews and drafty old churches when you could get married at 125mph on the train between London and Birmingham?
That's how Laura and Jane tied the knot this week.
Laura won the wedding after replying to a Twitter competition by a train provider.
They found out they'd won the high-speed wedding just two weeks ago, and married on Tuesday.
"My wife and I have been waiting to get married for a while we've had a lot of paperwork, hurdles that have slowed that down," says Laura.
"I wanted to get married on a train specifically because trains are wonderful. I'm a little bit obsessed with them."
'We barely left the house in the pandemic'
Train journeys also hold a special place for the couple - Laura and Jane met on the same rail line they got married on for their first date, when they went to a video game convention in Telford.
But their wedding wasn't just a novelty event, as they say the day was filled with the same love and emotion anyone getting married after the pandemic would experience.
"We've barely left the house until very recently, when we were both double-vaccinated," says Jane.
"So it was just a really special time to just get to see all the all the people that we really care about."
'Dancing in the aisles'
Once on board, they were married by Paul, a former vicar who now works on the trains - which was decorated with everything you'd expect to see at a wedding.
"We had a first-class carriage all decorated up specially for the wedding with lots of flowers and fairy lights and lots of nice decorations," says Laura.
"We had our ceremony down one end of the first-class carriage that had been just set aside for us and our guests were positioned as strategically as we could so where we were getting married was visible.
"And then the rest of the journey was things like just dancing in the aisles having having a good time with friends."
They've not planned a honeymoon yet, but they have talked about visiting Scotland and yes, they'd travel there by train.