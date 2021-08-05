DaBaby invited to meet HIV charities after onstage comments
- Published
HIV charities have asked US rapper DaBaby to have a private meeting with them to help tackle misinformation, after comments he made during a show.
He was urged to "heal not harm" and be a "powerful and influential voice" in the letter from 11 organisations.
DaBaby received backlash for making negative and false claims about people with HIV and Aids during a performance at Rolling Loud festival in Miami.
He's apologised for his words after being dropped by several festivals.
Describing DaBaby's comments as "inaccurate and harmful", the open letter says: "It's fear and stigma that keep people, particularly black Americans, from accessing HIV prevention or care that white Americans have historically and continue to access more easily.
"We believe that you now have an opportunity to not just move past this unfortunate incident, but to use your platform and celebrity to heal not harm."
What did DaBaby say?
At the rapper's recent performance at Rolling Loud he asked every audience member to "put your cell phone light up", apart from those who were HIV-positive or were gay men who had sex in car parks.
He also made the false claim that HIV will "make you die in two or three weeks".
Medication helping those with HIV to live long, healthy lives has been available for decades.
The US-based organisations behind the open letter include the Black Aids Institute and the Prevention Access Campaign.
"You can be a powerful and influential voice, especially across your home base in the South, where the black community's needs are notoriously under-represented across every public spectrum," they told DaBaby.
It comes as Miley Cyrus urged people to forgive the rapper if he educates himself.
In a post to her 140 million followers, the singer told DaBaby to "check your DMs" saying she "would love to talk… and help be part of making a more just and understanding future".
"It's easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion," she added.
DaBaby initially defended his comments in an Instagram story posted after Rolling Loud, but he later tweeted an apology.
Criticism came from high-profile stars such as Dua Lipa, who said she was "shocked and horrified", and Sir Elton John, who called DaBaby's comments "HIV mistruths".
He's been dropped from various festivals, including Lollapolooza, Park Life and New York's Governors Ball.