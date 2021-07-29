Covid vaccines have prevented 60,000 deaths in England - Jonathan Van-Tam
Around 60,000 deaths have been prevented in England as a result of the Covid vaccine programme, the deputy chief medical officer has said.
Prof Jonathan Van-Tam said an estimated 22 million cases have also been stopped - a "truly massive" success.
His comments came in a special programme with Radio 1 Newsbeat listeners, including some who are worried about getting a jab.
Van-Tam said the more people get a jab, the less likely more lockdowns are.
The chances of another lockdown will be "much lower" if a higher proportion of the population, including 18-25-year-olds, get their jabs, he said.
Van-Tam also said he can't know yet if there will be a fourth wave of Covid infections in the UK, but it's possible we'll have some "bumpy" periods in autumn and winter - not just with Covid, but also flu and other respiratory viruses.
The 60,000 figure Van-Tam mentioned is the latest estimate from Public Health England (PHE), published shortly after he shared it with Newsbeat.
How is the 60,000 figure calculated?
This figure is a bit of an exaggeration.
That's because it asks what would happen in a world with no vaccination and no new lockdowns.
But it shouldn't be surprising for such a model to suggest that vaccines could have saved many tens of thousands of lives in England alone.
The modellers behind the figure looked at the number of infections we've seen since the start of the year. They then asked how many of those infected people would have died if the death rates from 2020 still applied.
That alone could account for thousands of deaths.
Vaccines are also thought to have directly averted more than 52,600 hospital admissions, according to PHE.
Previous estimates, for the period up to 9 July, had suggested about 37,000 deaths and 11 million infections had been prevented.
Among those asking Van-Tam questions was Sharnie, 19, a student in Coventry.
She asked why someone like her who has had Covid - and only experienced mild cold and flu symptoms - should have a jab when she doesn't know the long-term effects of it.
"If there was anything very major going on in terms of side effects and long-term consequences we would have seen those signals and we just haven't," Van-Tam said.
He added that in the future it could get more difficult for those who haven't been vaccinated to access certain venues and go on holiday.