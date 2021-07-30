The X Factor: 'It's always something I'm proud of'
By Lindsay Brown
Newsbeat reporter
- Published
From Ant and Seb's rendition of Mysterious Girl to Alexandra Burke performing with Beyoncé - The X Factor's gave us many memorable moments of TV history.
Millions of us sat on our sofas every Saturday night waiting to hear Simon Cowell tell an aspiring singer that their audition was one of the worst he'd ever seen.
But now, after 14 series ITV have confirmed they have "no plans" to air another one.
Some major UK stars, including One Direction and Little Mix, started out on the show.
And even the acts that didn't quite achieve global success still did alright for themselves.
'Two of the most annoying people I've ever met'
Back in 2007 brother and sister duo Same Difference made it to that year's X Factor final.
The siblings were written off by Simon Cowell, as "the most annoying people he'd ever met, while Louis Walsh described them as "cheesy".
Sean Smith was one half of the duo and tells Radio 1 Newsbeat Cowell's comment will stay with him forever.
He says Same Difference were seen as a 'gimmick' but soon proved popular with the audience.
"We managed to turn it around and and make success of it," Sean says.
"I think we gave something fresh and exciting to the show and from then it was like a winning formula.
"It became more fun.
"Even to some extent Rylan was an act that was similar to us, so we were kind of the benchmark for those kind of acts to bring fun to people on Saturday night."
For many singers that appeared on The X Factor, it was a springboard to a career in the music industry - a massive arena tour, TV appearances and record deals.
"It was kind of was a whirlwind for us, I went from nothing to all of a sudden stardom and off the back of it ended up getting signed to Simon Cowell's label.
"We had a gold-selling album! So that's something to tell the grandkids!"
'Financially it's completely set us up'
Sean doesn't get recognised as much on the street anymore - possibly due to the fact he's about 14 years older - but says he still mentions it.
"As soon as you say 'I'm from Same Difference' it clicks instantly, it's is one of those names that people know what it was.
"They had an opinion on it and they're more than happy to give it to you - a lot of the time which can be to my detriment.
"But at the same time it's something I'm always proud of."
Sean's sister Sarah now runs a dance school in Portsmouth, where the duo are from, whilst Sean is now a solo act.
He's also starring in pantomime this year and hopes to get into musical theatre in the future.
"I'm playing Jack in Jack and the Beanstalk.
"I mean you look at it and God it's only panto - but again you know you wouldn't walk into a lead like that unless you had the name of The X Factor behind you.
"Even after all these years it's still giving. Financially it's completely set us up."
'It just completely changed our lives'
"When I think back it was just like being in this bubble", Charley Bird tells Newsbeat.
She was one half of another duo - 2 Shoes - alongside her best mate Lucy Texeira.
The girl band were in the same series as Little Mix in 2011.
Charley describes being in The X Factor as a "huge dream".
"I think I kind of got lost in that bubble - but you know, it was the most amazing experience of my of my life."
The duo were booted out after one week but Charley says she's "really proud" about how far they got.
"We were really, really sad to go, but then also so so great grateful to be there in the first place."
Luckily for 2 Shoes, their singing career didn't end there.
"We were both really, really shocked as to how as to how much our lives changed.
"You're almost like catapulted into this world of gigs and we were really lucky we managed to get some TV work too."
The pair have sung at Pride events, weddings, pubs, clubs and even have their own singing schools.
"Even now, I'm very, very grateful that I'm still able to to sing and I don't think I'd have been able to do the last nine years of gigs and stuff if it wasn't for the The X Factor.
"It just kind of launches you into this."
And it's not just the performances Charley can look back on from her time on the show. She was pregnant with her son during filming.
"I named him Beaux and I put an 'X' on the end of his of his name - purely because The X Factor was such a massive part of my pregnancy."
'Your life changes dramatically and immediately'
Rak-Su were the first boy band to win The X Factor - in its the fourteenth series in 2017.
But winning didn't always guarantee success.
"It depends on how well you can navigate the industry," Ashley Fongho from the band told BBC Sounds' Newscast.
Rak Su's winner's single Dimelo went to number two in the charts and the band continue to release more music.
Band member Miles did stints in I'm A Celebrity and on Celebrity Masterchef.
But Ashley reckons the measure of his X Factor success will be where his career takes him in the future.
"In 40 years time if I'm working in McDonalds then probably not - but if all goes well then the rest of my life will be spent related around music."
'Public property'
Not all former contestants have been complimentary of the show, however.
Jedward, Katie Waissel and Matt Cardle have all spoken about some of the bad experiences they had as a result of starring in The X Factor.
In an interview with Fubar, series seven winner Matt Cardle described himself as "public property".
He won a £1 million recording contract with Simon Cowell's label Syco and went on to have success as a solo artist.
"It's a tricky one for them to navigate because they are just trying to make good telly," he said.
"But along the way, people's hopes and dreams are going to get, you know, messed with."
Like some other contestants, Matt said there needed to be a better duty to care for former contestants.
"Those shows use people. It's as simple as that, you know.
"Like everyone else on that show was, was being used, as was I even post the show."
When the news was announced that X Factor was to be axed, Jedward - who were in series six - described it as "mission complete" on Twitter.
Xfactor has been axed Mission Complete 🙌🏻— JEDWARD (@planetjedward) July 28, 2021
The pair have previously criticised the show.
Every contestant on the Xfactor was a slave to the show and got paid Zero while they made millions!— JEDWARD (@planetjedward) April 5, 2021
2010 contestant Katie Waissel shared a news article on the cancellation of the show on her Instagram story with the hashtag "Journey for justice".
She no longer sings and works as a fitness trainer and nutrition expert.
Katie spoke to BBC News about her experience on The X Factor and says she hopes it will replaced by a more 'nurturing' show.
"I'm hoping for a brighter and more safeguarded future for the next generation for people that might want to further a career in that industry," she said.