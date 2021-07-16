Amber list: 'I'm going to Ibiza by any means necessary'
By Sam Gruet
Newsbeat reporter
- Published
Next week Ibiza, Majorca, Menorca and Formentera are being moved onto the government's amber list for travel in England.
It means 10 days of quarantine at home for those over 18 who aren't fully vaccinated upon return to the UK.
The government says case rates have doubled since the islands were added to the green watch list, and so it needed to "move quickly".
This has left some people in a dilemma over whether to go.
Elliot Wilson from Doncaster says his plans have been left "up in the air" after the decision.
But the 25-year-old tells Radio 1 Newsbeat he'll still be going "by any means necessary".
"I've hyped it up that much," he explains.
"For the past two years we've just been sat doing nothing. I work from home so it's quite an isolating job and the thought of going to a holiday or a festival was ideal."
Elliot is going to try and get an earlier second vaccine ahead of his holiday but admits he's worried what else can happen.
"What happens if it turns red while we're out there?"
Then there's the money.
"For one place I had to place a big deposit to secure a VIP bed for all of the boys," Elliot explains.
"Now I've had to email them cap in hand to amend the booking for two people. To be able to do something with the boys would be everything. We'd pay double the price just to go if needs be."
For others a trip to Ocean Beach in Ibiza is less important.
Olivia Mussett-Harford hasn't been able to see her brother and nieces who live in Majorca for more than a year.
The 27-year-old from Newcastle booked flights "straight away" after the area was put onto the government's green list but now she's not going.
"It's not exactly we're wanting to go on holiday," she explains.
"We want to see our family."
Having lost money on her non-refundable flights she's also forked out for PCR tests which are now not needed.
"If you're going to put something on the government's green list - keep it there," she believes.
While Elliot pushes ahead with his holiday and Olivia cancels hers others like Ryan Gavan are "playing it by ear."
The 29-year-old is fully vaccinated and should be flying to Majorca at the end of the month.
He won't have to self isolate according to the government's new guidelines but says "with the constant changes being made I don't know if it's worth it."
Ryan's worried there's not enough information about what to do if you catch Covid-19 abroad.
The current government guidance is to isolate.
"Isolate where? I'm only going away for a weekend and I like most others won't have the means to pay for a hotel for 10 plus days to isolate."