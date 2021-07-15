The Open: The Iceland delivery practicing with Phil Mickleson
Nick Poppleton might be a professional golfer, but during the coronavirus pandemic, the 27-year-old has had to "be a bit of everything".
"When the pandemic hit, there was no money unless you were playing in the top tier," he tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.
Over the past year he's been a delivery driver for supermarket chain Iceland, and put in some shifts for a friend at a glass factory in Rotherham.
This week, however, he's going to make his debut in the sport's oldest tournament - The Open, in Kent.
In fact, he's already played two of the best players in the world in practice. But how?
'I thought they'd be taller'
"You just book," says Nick. "Imagine booking a gym class on your phone".
Nick found himself teeing off in practice slots with Phil Mickleson and Bryson DeChambeau - two of the biggest names in golf.
"It's quite strange rubbing shoulders with people who you see on TV and thinking: 'I thought you were taller than that'."
Phil Mickleson recently became the oldest major winner in golf history at 50 years old, and has won millions of pounds in prize money.
But Nick's not intimidated.
"They're genuinely some of the nicest humans you could meet, those two blokes. They ask you about your career, who you are," he says.
"Phil's actually really funny. He's got a dry sense of humour.
"He understands sarcasm which some of the Americans don't."
One of the reasons Nick took up other jobs during the pandemic was to support his wife Amber, who works as a radiographer at the Sheffield Children's Hospital.
"The mental stress and strains which NHS workers go through is remarkable," he says.
"The role which she has to step up and take - it's a job you cannot leave at the door."
'Save your money'
This weekend Nick is due to make his debut at the Open, and has odds of 1000-1 to win with one bookmakers. So is he worth a flutter?
"Save your money, the bookie always wins. It's my first experience and we're out to enjoy ourselves."
The golfer might have to make a phone call to his boss at the supermarket afterwards though, as he's down to be back doing deliveries next week.
"I haven't dropped the bombshell that I'm supposed to be playing in Wales on the European tour, so they might have to fill the shift."