Lil Baby: Rapper and bodyguard fined for cannabis use
- Published
US rapper Lil Baby and his bodyguard have been fined for cannabis possession in France, police in Paris have said.
The 26-year-old, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, spent Thursday night in custody as police questioned him. He was released on Friday morning.
He was with NBA star James Harden at the time of his arrest but the basketball player wasn't arrested or suspected of any crime.
Lil Baby and Harden were in Paris for Fashion Week.
The hip hop artist went to Balenciaga's couture show on Wednesday.
Lil Baby was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and is best known for his songs Drip Too Hard and The Bigger Picture - a protest song which was released after the death of George Floyd.
He's also collaborated with huge US artists like Drake, Future and Lil Wayne.
Lil Baby's management team has been contacted for comment by Radio 1 Newsbeat.