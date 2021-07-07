Euro 2020: What's it like to have Gareth Southgate as your manager?
By Annabel Rackham & Gurvinder Gill
When it comes to Gareth Southgate, you'll hear a lot said about his style.
And we're not talking about his waistcoats - which seem to have been ditched for Euro 2020 - but his management style and how he's led England to the semi-finals of this football tournament.
So what's his secret? Is it making sure that the players are getting an early night before a match? Or that they eat a special meal?
Apparently it's a lot simpler than that: he'll just be having a chat.
"One thing that stood out for me was, before every game, he would come around and check up on every single player," Brendan Galloway tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.
The 25-year-old Plymouth Argyle player was managed by Southgate in the England Under-21 squad, from 2015 to 2017.
"He would ask players how they're feeling and that was quite special to me because you could tell that he was a very busy man, but he always wanted them to be in the best state possible before a game."
Brendan says there isn't just a focus on playing football, but creating a fun environment.
"It's unique and I think that's what helps the squad to take their mind off it sometimes.
"You know, to just go enjoy shooting some hoops or playing some golf or whether it be the unicorns and the pool..."
Luke Garbutt is a 28-year-old left back at championship club, Blackpool.
He was part of Southgate's U21 squad from 2014 to 2016 and played alongside current England players Luke Shaw, Harry Kane and John Stones.
"He was good at managing the group as a whole," Luke says.
"You have to manage 23 players and make sure they're all happy and feeling involved, or like they're part of the tournament."
Luke says the fact a lot of the England players have grown up with Gareth Southgate as their manager has been a factor in the team's success since he took over.
"There's so much continuity in the management, the coaching staff, even the physios - it's like going into a club atmosphere," he says.
Brendan says Southgate also makes sure each player feels they can express themselves and don't change who they are.
Both players say Southgate had a calming influence on the Under-21 team.
Luke says: "I found him a really good manager to work for, from decision-making and when to bring players on to the right starting line-ups - he was brilliant."
And what about rituals before a game?
Brendan says he always puts on his left boot first - but doesn't know if Southgate has any lucky quirks of his own.
However, it hasn't gone unnoticed that the waistcoats the England manager wore during the World Cup in 2018 haven't made an appearance in the Euros.
"I think that he's just got a new look and I think that it suits him," Brendan says.
"I'm not sure if you can read anything into it though."
Some eagle-eyed fans say for the past few games, Gareth has been wearing an apparently lucky spotted tie.
Let's hope he's wearing it tonight.