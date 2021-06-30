Nick Grimshaw to leave Radio 1 after 14 years
- Published
BBC Radio 1's drivetime host Nick Grimshaw is leaving the station after 14 years.
Vick Hope and Jordan North will co-host a new drivetime show on the network.
Nick Grimshaw said: "My childhood dream was to work on Radio 1 and I have been lucky enough to make that dream come true.
"But over the last few months I've been doing a lot of thinking about my future.
"I've made the decision that it's time for me to move on."
His last show will be on 12 August and Vick and Jordan's first show will broadcast on 6 September.
Speaking on his show on Wednesday afternoon, Grimmy said the decision came after "the most surreal, weirdest 18 months of life ever".
"You take stock in times like this and you look at your life. I looked at mine and I wanted to make that change", he said.
I want to thank you, the R1 listeners for joining me on this journey. Thank you for being a massive part of my life and sharing your lives with me on the radio every day. Thank you for providing endless hilarity, passion and an unquenchable eagerness to ‘avvvvv it!— nick grimshaw (@grimmers) June 30, 2021