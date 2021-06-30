Raye's pain as Polydor holds release of debut album
Singer-songwriter Raye says she's been left in "tears and pain" as her record label holds back the release of her debut album.
The singer said in a series of tweets that the situation with Polydor - who she was signed by in 2014 - has made her "not want to get out of bed".
"I've done everything they asked me… I want to make my album now, please, that is all I want," the 23-year-old added.
The record label hasn't responded to Newsbeat's request for a comment.
The singer, who has collaborated with Rudimental and David Guetta, released her new single, Call on Me, earlier this month.
She says she's been told she'll only be allowed to make an album if the single does well.
"Imagine the pressure of me waking up every day frantically looking at numbers and stats," she wrote.
Raye first released music on her record label in 2016 with singles Distraction, Ambition - which featured Stormzy - and I, U, Us.
In her tweets, she says: "I've done everything they asked me, I switched genres, I worked seven days a week.
"I know this is the kind of thing I'm supposed to keep behind closed doors, but I have worked and waited and hustled and given everything I have and if I am going to suffer I am not going to do it in silence anymore."
"I'm done being a polite pop star," she added.
Raye, who was born Rachel Keen, also posted a photo of her crying while wearing a face covering.
"Holding it inside and pretending I am 100% fabulous will only hurt more," she wrote.
"You are not alone, we can talk about our worries and our tears. It's not embarrassing to speak out, it is brave."
Other stars have been quick to show their support, including fellow singer-songwriter MNEK.
Raye's not the first artist to express frustration at a label's reluctance to release music.
South London rapper Nadia Rose, who finished two places behind Raye on the BBC Sound of 2017 list, left her old label to set up her own - Qwerky Entertainment.
"I was creating music that then wasn't seeing the light of day, so in order to actually have music out I had to leave that situation," she said in an interview.