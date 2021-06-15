Kopparberg: Drinks company has 'immediately suspended' advertising on GB News
Swedish cider company Kopparberg has withdrawn its advertising from GB News.
A post on the company's Twitter account said its advert ran on the channel "without our knowledge or consent".
It added that it has "immediately suspended" advertising on GB News pending a "further review of its [the channel's] content", as it's a drink "for everyone".
The network, which launched on Sunday, has vowed to fight cancel culture and reflect voices not heard in the media.
Chaired by former BBC political presenter Andrew Neil, the channel has promised to remain truthful in its reporting but challenge the "echo chamber" of the "metropolitan" news.
In an opening monologue to viewers on Sunday night, Neil said GB News would aim to "puncture the pomposity of our elites in politics, business, media and academia and expose their growing promotion of cancel culture for the threat to free speech and democracy that it is".
Cancel culture is the idea that activists, mostly on the left, are seeking to suppress disfavoured free expression by permanently shaming and ostracising individuals, often through social media, deemed to have transgressed.
It is closely tied to 'woke' culture - a call for an increased alertness to social injustice, particularly around racism - that some on the right of politics feel has strayed into stifling political correctness.
Fraser Nelson, editor of the Spectator which Neil is also chairman of, told BBC News that Kopparberg's boycott could lead to a consumer backlash.
"Cancel culture is not popular. If Kopparberg is clever enough to sell cider to the English (who have the best apples on earth) then should be clever enough to realise its mistake. We should expect a clarification soon. Being 'for everyone' should mean being for everyone."
The Press Gazette report that other companies and organisations including Nivea, drinks brand Grolsch and The Open University, also distanced themselves from the news channel within 48 hours of its launch.
Personality-led news
Promoting a personality-led approach, the GB News presenting line-up includes ex-BBC host Simon McCoy, ITV veteran Alastair Stewart and ex-Sun journalist Dan Wootton.
Topics discussed on Wootton's Dan's Digest segment have included the UK's lockdown extension, taking the knee and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Speaking to Amol Rajan on the BBC's Media Show ahead of launch, Neil said comparisons with the USA's partisan Fox News were "nonsense".
Speaking to BBC News on Tuesday, Richard Wilson, director of media group Stop Funding Hate, said that the immediate controversial tone meant "it's no surprise" that a reputable brand such as Kopparberg are "stepping away, and refusing to align with this".
The group has begun compiling a list of brands advertising on the fledgling channel - urging its 120,000 followers on Twitter to exert pressure on them on social media.
GB News is available on Freeview channel 236 as well as other platforms including Sky, Virgin Media and Freesat.
