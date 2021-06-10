Crocodile attack: Twin Melissa Laurie is out of her coma
- Published
A British woman attacked by a crocodile in Mexico is out of her coma and breathing independently, her twin has said.
Melissa Laurie, 28, developed sepsis from her wounds following the attack in a lagoon near Puerto Escondido and has been in a medically-induced coma.
Her twin Georgia saved her by punching the reptile in the face.
"She's doing really much better. She's doing really good," Georgia told Radio 1 Newsbeat in a WhatsApp voice note.
Crocodiles try to drown their victims and Melissa was dragged underwater in the attack at the weekend.
Georgia said the tubes inserted to help her twin breathe were taken out this morning.
"She's been breathing on her own very well.
"She can't talk because of the soreness of the tube but she can hear."
The twins, from Berkshire, had been in Mexico to volunteer, work in animal sanctuaries and travel.
The family set up a crowdfunding page with a goal of reaching £35,000 to help pay for medical bills and fly the twins' parents to Mexico.
That target was reached on Wednesday and the twins' dad will fly out to Mexico in the next few days.