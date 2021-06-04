Rapper Nines charged with four drug-related offences
Rapper Nines has been charged with four drug-related offences.
The artist, real name Courtney Freckleton, was arrested on Thursday after searches were carried out at addresses in London and Hertfordshire.
He was charged alongside 35-year-old Jason Thompson, as part of an operation to tackle the supply of drugs. They are due to attend court today.
Last year, Nines' album went to number one in the UK, beating the likes of Katy Perry and Metallica.
Crabs In A Bucket was Nines' third album, and he used it to speak about his past.
In 2019, the rapper was stabbed not far from where he grew up in north-west London.
According to London's Metropolitan Police, Freckleton, 31 and Thompson, 35, have been charged with conspiracy to import a controlled Class B drug with intent to evade a prohibition, conspiracy to supply a Class A controlled drug (cocaine), conspiracy to supply a Class B controlled drug (cannabis) and conspiracy to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer or remove criminal property.