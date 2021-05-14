Stephen Bear: Reality star charged with voyeurism, sharing sexual images
- Published
Reality star Stephen Bear has been charged in connection with a 'revenge porn' video he shared online.
Mr Bear was arrested in January at Heathrow airport after a trip to Dubai.
He was accused by an ex of sharing a video of the pair having sex, filmed on CCTV, without her permission.
The charges he faces are voyeurism, disclosing private, sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress, and harassment without violence.
He will appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on 2 July.
The victim has anonymity for life under the Sexual Offences Act 2003.
'Revenge porn' has been an offence in the UK since October 2015 and carries a maximum prison sentence of two years.
It relates to sharing intimate video of someone without their consent.
Just this week, the government introduced a new Online Safety Bill, which covers revenge porn, which aims to force social media firms to remove harmful content quickly.
In December 2020, after he was first accused of sharing revenge porn, he reportedly described the allegations as "silly rumours".
He has not commented on today's charges.
Following his arrest earlier this year, he set up a YouTube page offering financial advice.