Covid: UK clubbers set to return to Liverpool for trial night
UK clubbers are returning to the dance floor for the first time since the pandemic began, as part of a trial event to see how venues can reopen.
Some 6,000 people will attend a two-day event in Liverpool on Friday and Saturday.
Ticket holders don't need to socially distance or wear face coverings, but they'll have to have a negative Covid test result before being allowed in.
Organisers have stressed the events do not carry a risk to public health.
The First Dance event, which is part of the government's Events Research Programme, will be at the Bramley-Moore Dock warehouse.
Sven Väth, the Blessed Madonna and Jayda G are all performing on Friday night, with Fatboy Slim headlining the Saturday night event.
Experts will use the event to look at whether crowds mixing and dancing indoors increases the transmission of the virus.
While people won't have to wear face coverings or socially distance, ticketholders will have to take a lateral flow test 24 hours before the event and produce a negative test result to gain entry.
They'll also be encouraged to take a PCR test five days afterwards to make sure any spread of the virus is properly monitored.
Only those living in the Liverpool City Region and showing no sign of Covid-19 symptoms were eligible to apply for tickets.
Jade Edwards is one of those with a ticket. The 28-year-old is a barista in Liverpool and has told Newsbeat she feels "emotional" that her hometown has been given the opportunity to host a trial event.
"I'm excited to see Yousef... it's going to be one to remember," she adds.
Sport has already been trialling the return of crowds, with events including the World Snooker Championship and FA Cup.
Liverpool has been at the forefront of the government's trials on crowd safety - on Sunday, Blossoms will be among the bands to perform to a crowd of 5,000 fans at an outdoor gig at Sefton Park.
The site can usually host 7,500 people.
As with the club nights, lateral flow tests will be required beforehand but social distancing and face coverings won't be needed once people arrive.
The gig is being hosted by Festival Republic, which is also behind Reading and Leeds Festival.
Melvin Benn, Festival Republic's managing director, doesn't believe the event carries a public health risk.
"If there had been concern the event would produce a spike, the public health director in Liverpool would have suggested to us that it wasn't a good idea to go ahead," he says.