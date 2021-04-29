Rapper Kodak Black pleads guilty to assault and battery
Rapper Kodak Black has pleaded guilty to assault and battery in the US.
It relates to an incident involving a high school student following a show in Florence County, South Carolina in 2016.
23-year-old Kodak, real name Bill Kapri, had previously denied sexual assault at a hotel.
He's been given an 18-month probation and 10-year suspended prison sentence for the lesser charge.
The court heard how Kodak Black had tried to have a "romantic encounter" with the alleged victim, which she didn't want and that the rapper had then bitten her.
Kodak Black said this was true.
He also said sorry in court: "I apologise. I'm hopeful we can all moved forward. I wish her the best in her life."
The victim appeared by computer screen and had agreed with the plea and terms.
As part of the negotiated plea Kodak Black agreed to counselling.
He's best known for his track ZEZE with Travis Scott and Offset and had a number one album in the US in 2018.
In 2019 he was pardoned over weapons charges by former President Donald Trump on his last day of office.
He should've spent years in prison for giving false information on background forms to buy guns, but was freed over his commitment to helping underprivileged children.
The White House praised his philanthropic work. "Kodak Black is a prominent artist and community leader," officials noted.
He also had the support of activist Hunter Pollack, whose sister was killed in a school shooting in 2018, and fellow artists Gucci Mane, Lil Pump and Lil Yachty.