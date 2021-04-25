Ashley Cain's daughter Azaylia dies aged 8 months
- Published
Former footballer Ashley Cain has announced his eight-month-old daughter Azaylia has died.
She was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukaemia at eight weeks old.
Her parents, ex-Coventry City player turned reality star Ashley Cain and partner Safiyya Vorajee, had raised more than £1.5m earlier this year to fund specialist treatment in Singapore.
But the 30-year-old told his Instagram followers last month that Azaylia had become too ill for the treatment.
In posts announcing her death, Ashley and Safiyya shared pictures of them cuddling their daughter.
Ex on the Beach star Ashley wrote: "Rest in Paradise Princess. I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven."
Azaylia's mum said her baby was "my angel, my heartbeat, my soul."
She added: "RIP my precious baby, you will always be with me like a handprint on my heart."
Ashley had been raising money for Azaylia to get specialist cancer treatment in Singapore.
After a successful bone marrow transplant, her leukaemia unfortunately got even worse, with doctors telling the couple they wouldn't be able to cure her.
In November, they both urged people to register as a stem cell donor after being told their daughter needed a transplant,.
It led to 41,000 people applying within 48 hours.