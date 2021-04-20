Annie Mac to leave BBC Radio 1 after 17 years
Annie Mac is to leave BBC Radio 1 after 17 years.
The Irish DJ said on Instagram: "I need more time to see my kids in the evenings now they are both in school. I would like more time to write fiction and to create podcasts."
She added: "I love the idea of leaving the party... when I'm still having the most fun I can have."
She'll host her last Future Sounds show on 30 July, before Clara Amfo takes over.
"I'm such a fan of this show, the artists that is has championed and to be receiving the baton from Annie who I love and respect makes it extra special for me," said Clara.
Clara's daytime slot - which includes the Live Lounge - will be presented by Ricky, Melvin and Charlie.
The trio said: "To be given the opportunity to present the Live Lounge is just an absolute dream, a show we all adore and have so much love, passion and respect for."
Radio 1's Future Artists with Jack Saunders will move into a new slot at 8pm, Monday to Wednesday as will his Indie Show on Thursdays.
"I love being on Radio 1 that to be given an earlier slot is so sick. I live and breathe this show and the music around it," he says.
Danny Howard - who joined Radio 1 after winning the station's Superstar DJ talent competition in 2011 - takes over the 6pm Friday Dance Party slot.
US DJ Diplo, host of Diplo & Friends, is also leaving in September after 10 years.