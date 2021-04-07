Driving lessons to resume in England and Wales on 12 April
- Published
Driving lessons can restart in England and Wales on 12 April, the transport secretary has confirmed.
Grant Shapps said driving tests will resume 10 days later on 22 April.
The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) will offer more tests and examiners, including at weekends and on bank holidays, "so as many learners can take a test with all necessary safety measures in place", Mr Shapps said.
Tests and lessons are currently suspended because of lockdown rules.
In Scotland, lessons will resume later on 26 April, with tests restarting on 6 May at the earliest.
In Northern Ireland, all driving lessons and tests have been cancelled as part of its current lockdown, which began on 26 December.
Along with car driving lessons, lorry and minibus lessons can also resume from 12 April in England and Wales.
Tests for motorcycle, lorry, car and trailer and minibus can also take place.
Driving tests can now be booked online.
Covid safety measures include that learners and instructors should wear face coverings in lessons and tests, unless there is a good reason for them not to, the DVSA says.
People doing a test in their own car should clean it beforehand, wiping down the dashboard and car controls.
At least one window on each side of the car must be open.
The return of driving lessons on Monday coincides with the next phase of England's lockdown easing - which will see people also returning to gyms, pub gardens and non-essential shops.