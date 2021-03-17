Festivals: 'Grave concerns' over drug safety this summer
By Will Chalk
Newsbeat reporter
- Published
The government has "grave concerns" about the potential for deaths from illegal drugs at festivals this summer.
If lockdown is lifted as planned, large events are expected to go ahead from 21 June onwards in England - with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland aiming for a similar timescale.
Charities are worried "pent-up" energy could increase the amount people take.
They're also concerned about the strength of the drugs and the lack of testing to identify bad batches.
Experts went before MPs at a hearing on Tuesday.
'Our tolerance is really low'
Katie (not her real name) has tickets for two big festivals this summer. She normally takes MDMA at festivals, but hasn't taken any over lockdown.
"Me and my boyfriend have been talking about how our tolerance is really low, so we're going to be careful," she tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.
"We're always careful, because you're an idiot if you're not.
"We're going to try and not get over-excited as soon as we get there, do a little bit, see how it goes and do a bit more."
She adds that she's "not that bothered" about breaking the law - but does check information online about potential bad batches that might be doing the rounds.
But that might not be as reliable a tactic this year.
Professor Fiona Measham runs The Loop. The charity tests drugs at nightclubs and festivals, letting people know exactly what they're about to take.
She was one of the experts who put their concerns to MPs this week.
"We usually put out alerts on social media throughout the summer about drugs we've tested we think are particularly dangerous," she tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.
"But while typically we start testing in May or June, this year we probably won't start knowing what's in circulation until maybe July or August.
"So really we've got one arm behind our backs in terms of being able to tackle this issue."
And, alongside concerns about the increasing strength of drugs on offer, she also thinks lockdown lifting will mean "messages of moderation won't land very well".
Conservative MP Julian Knight chairs the government's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee, which heard evidence from drug experts.
After the hearing, he said: "The uncertainty surrounding if and when festivals will take place, a huge pent-up demand from the public combined with a heavy supply of high-risk drugs, risks spelling disaster this summer."
But Kira Weir, from Scottish drug charity Crew, thinks there's something else to consider.
"When you think about the experience of taking drugs, it's not just about the drug you take - it's about your mindset and the environment," she says.
"If you're feeling anxious about being in a large crowd again, or an unfamiliar setting, that can cause increased risk from the drugs you're taking.
"It can cause people, out of a need to reduce feelings of anxiety, to take more of whatever they've taken and put themselves at greater risk."