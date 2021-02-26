Lockdown: Online gaming is a 'godsend' for Tom Grennan
- Published
For Tom Grennan, online gaming isn't just entertainment or a way to while away a few hours in lockdown.
The musician tells BBC Sounds' Press X to Continue podcast how games haven't just kept him busy during the pandemic, but also kept him connected to his mates.
"It's a different type of socialising," he says. "Right now, man, it's a godsend, to be honest."
Thanks to group text chats and the magic of online co-op, Tom is able to stay in touch with his friends, including some he doesn't get to see so often in his day-to-day life.
"We've got this group chat with all my mates. And we're like, 'do you fancy a game of Fifa?'"
"To be honest, it's nice to catch up like that and play something where it's not on FaceTime or something like that... Where we can actually have some fun, some competitiveness.
"When Friday night hits... it's hours and hours and hours just in the Gulag.
"That's what I love about [video games]. I'm playing with people that are old schoolmates who I don't chat to much anymore, but we've reconnected through playing.
"And we're catching up now. I'm interested in them. I'm like, 'what are you doing?' and all that kind of stuff. And they're interested in what I'm doing and, I'm telling them different stories."
While Tom admits he spends so much time on his phone when touring, he doesn't have much time for mobile gaming: "I need to get away from my phone, man".
Obviously, he's not been touring at the moment - but he can't wait to get back to playing live again.
Tom was chatting before the announcements made by the government about England's "roadmap" out of lockdown.
Fans will be hoping his gig at London's Alexandra Palace in September will be able to go ahead with a full capacity crowd.
"They're smashing the vaccine, as we know, so I feel hopeful," says Tom. "There's light at the end of the tunnel. And I feel like it's coming, man.
"To be honest, I want to get out. I just want to go out and watch live music, too.
"I don't want to just play; I want to hang out with my mates. I want to just enjoy life again."