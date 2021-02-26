State of Play: PlayStation announces new games but some fans wanted more
By Vikki Blake
Newsbeat reporter
- Published
It was an action-packed 30 minutes at Sony's latest State of Play livestream.
The event offered gamers a closer look at ten new games coming to PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles later this year.
Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, Deathloop, and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade were just some of the highly-anticipated games part of the pre-recorded presentation.
But it's fair to say fans of franchises like Horizon Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok were left wanting more.
Oddworld: Soulstorm, coming April 6th, 2021.— Oddworld (@OddworldInc) February 25, 2021
Pre-order from @EpicGames Store here: https://t.co/wdk3uebWfq#OddworldSoulstorm #Indiegame #madewithunity @Playstation @Microids_off @Unity pic.twitter.com/UU5yjEJsdS
It was revealed the latest Oddworld adventure, Oddworld Soulstorm, will release on 6 April for both PS4 and PS5, as well as Epic Games Store for PC.
There was news for PS5 players signed up to Sony's PlayStation Plus subscription service too - the PS5 versios will be available at no extra cost from release day until 3 May 2021.
Absolver developer SloClap unveiled the stylish brawler Sifu, a brand new, third-person martial-arts game that features "intense hand-to-hand combat" as it follows the life of a Kung-Fu student on a path of revenge.
There was exciting news for Final Fantasy fans, too.
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will be released on 10 June, boasting "a wealth of graphical, gameplay and system enhancements for the PS5".
Developer Square Enix additionally confirmed there will be a free upgrade for gamers moving from PS4 to PS5, as well as a new photo mode, extra difficulty settings, improved loading times, and an all-new FFVII downloadable adventure starring ninja, Yuffie Kisaragi.
We know you've been waiting a little while for this...— FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) February 25, 2021
From February 26th, the @FinalFantasy VII Remake Soundtrack will be available on online music subscription services such as Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music Unlimited! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/IKSSOEhAxW
Fans got a fresh look at Dishonored developer Arkane's upcoming first-person shooter Deathloop and a sneak peek at the next terrifying Five Nights at Freddy's adventure, Security Breach.
Though no firm release date was offered, the horror game looks set to release on PS4 and PS5 later this year.
There was also fresh footage from Solar Ash, Returnal, Knockout City - a new, colourful team-based dodgeball game published by Electronic Arts - and the charming Kena Bridge of Spirits, too.
Me thinking we were going to get an update for Horizon: Forbidden West, God of War, and an announcement for a Metal Gear Solid remake #StateofPlay#Playstation pic.twitter.com/zwN4cQoPk0— Cristian Molina (@DirectedByCJ) February 25, 2021
Anyone hoping to find out more about games like Horizon Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok will need to be patient for just a little bit longer.
The absence of any news on their development will leave fans anxiously waiting to find out if they'll be released in 2021 as planned - titles like Gran Turismo 7 and Hogwarts Legacy have already been delayed.
Sony regularly releases State of Play livestreams throughout the year but fans are now left waiting until the industry's annual video game conference E3 for updates.