Netflix's Winx Saga: What's the best school on screen?
- Published
Let's face it - schools on telly always looks more glamorous. The lessons seem more fun and the teachers a lot cooler.
Add in a bit of magic and it makes every other high school seem pretty dull.
Now term's started at the Alfea College for Fairies in the new series Fate: The Winx Saga on Netflix.
So we asked the cast which fictional school out of all on screen, would they like to go to?
And, spoiler alert, they didn't all say Hogwarts...
Firstly, here's a bit more about the Alfea College for Fairies.
If you're thinking little pastel dresses, flowers for hats and glitter being sprinkled everywhere, think again.
This lot are badass warriors and they don't need a wand to use their magic - unlike say, wizards.
Abigail Cowen plays Bloom, a fire fairy who was brought up in our world and then taken to the fairy world to study at Alfea.
The actress also appeared in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina as a witch, studying at the Academy of Dark Arts.
"Listen, I would get scared on the set of Sabrina," she laughs.
"My character could handle anything, but not me."
Alfea, much like Hogwarts, comes under attack a lot. But that doesn't stop Abigail from choosing it as her favourite.
"I would go to Alfea and I would be a fairy over a witch because that would just scare me and I am a baby when it comes to stuff like that."
Next up is Danny Griffin who plays Bloom's love interest Sky, although he is already going out with a princess, so it's a bit awkward.
But he is showing no allegiance to Alfea.
"Can I bend the rules?" he politely asks.
"If so, I would like to go to Hogwarts but at the time when the wizard Grindelwald was around.
And his reason is down to the outfits more than anything else.
"The costumes in that film are so fantastic," he says.
"I wish we could all dress like that nowadays. So I wouldn't want to go to present day Hogwarts, but 1920s Hogwarts? Hell yeah."
However, he would give all that up in a heartbeat to be an elf.
"I want to be Legolas the elf. Lord of the Rings was my childhood, so always an elf."
Hannah van der Westhuysen plays Princess Stella but leans slightly more to the witching world.
"I want to go the one Fleur Delacour goes to in Harry Potter," she tells us.
That would be the Beauxbatons Academy of Magic in France. And it seems the uniform is a big pull here too.
"They wear beautiful blue uniforms and they are all French and ridiculously attractive."
And as her friendship group from home call themselves the 'coven' she says she would have to be a witch over a fairy.
"Fairies are a little bit more niche and a little bit more magical but probably not as powerful."
Eliot Salt who plays Terra isn't biting the hand that feeds her.
"This is a bit 'teacher's pet' of me, but I think I would go to Alfea," she says.
"I feel like with Hogwarts they are always under threat and I don't know if I could handle it."
Terra is quite the powerful fairy though - mess with her and she'll tie you to a wall with creeping ivy.
"I feel like with Alfea there is a reasonable amount of threat to keep it interesting, but maybe the school won't get attacked every year," she says.
"And as a witch I'd be worried about forgetting my wand or the spell. It's very academic being a witch, there's a lot to remember."
Elisha Applebaum plays Musa, a mind fairy. It does not look fun.
She can hear everyone's thoughts and problems so spends a lot of time with her headphones on, blocking out the noise.
Which may explain why Alisha has chosen a non-magical fictional school.
"I would go to the one in Sex Education, I love it," she tells us.
"They have everything there - they have a swimming pool, they have a stage... It's great."
Precious Mustapha plays Aisha, a water fairy. She's also a bit of a goody two-shoes - but every school needs one of those.
Here we have another vote of Hogwarts.
"For me, it would have to be Hogwarts," she says. "I love the uniform and that would be the reason why I was there."
Hopefully the film series' costume department will read this and feel very pleased with themselves.
"They all look so cool, they have capes!"
And next, for the inevitable question: Which house would you be in?
"Slytherin. There is a lot going on there, a lot to get into with the characters."