Brodie Lee: Former WWE wrestler dies age 41
- Published
Former US wrestler Jon Huber, better known to fans as Brodie Lee or Luke Harper, has died aged 41.
Huber's wife Amanda said in a post on Instagram: "He passed surrounded by loved ones after a hard fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue."
Jon Huber performed as Luke Harper for WWE, before leaving in 2019 and joining All Elite Wrestling (AEW) as Brodie Lee.
AEW, which launched last year, said it is "heartbroken" at the news.
He had left the company for "undisclosed reasons" in October.
Hulk Hogan said he is "totally devastated" over the loss of "a great talent and awesome human being".
Totally devastated over the loss of Jon”Luke/Brodie”,such a great talent and awesome human being! RIP my brother HH— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 27, 2020
Triple H also called Jon Huber an "amazing talent", but a "better human being, husband and father".
Amazing talent ....— Triple H (@TripleH) December 27, 2020
Better human being, husband and father. https://t.co/wc2080Ziar
Jon Huber's wife Amanda Huber, who also performed under the name Synndy Synn, described her husband as "the greatest father" to their two children.
"I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken.
"The world saw him as the amazing @brodielee (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet.
"No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now."
WWE said it "extends its condolence" to the "family, friends and fans" of the former Intercontinental Champion.