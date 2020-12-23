NHS: ICU choir attempt to reach Christmas number one
By Manish Pandey and Sinead Garvan
Newsbeat reporters
- Published
They have spent much of the year battling coronavirus in hospitals, but now, an online choir of intensive care staff are attempting to reach Christmas number one.
The 100-strong group are covering the Police track Every Breath You Take to raise money to support the mental health of ICU staff.
"Music is good for the soul. It's really uplifting and genuine to sing a way through this," Laura Morton, a member of the choir, tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.
ICU Liberty Singers includes nurses, doctors and health professionals who have been working on the frontline.
"It feels like we've created this family. We all chat to one another, tell our stories and support one another," Laura adds.
Laura is a personal assistant for critical care at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.
Her day-to-day job pre-pandemic involved doing "normal admin tasks". But with the pandemic, that was put on hold and instead she found herself "feeling helpless" seeing medical teams struggle.
"I wanted to throw myself in and help as best I could."
She started taking care of patients belongings and became involved in quarantining, cleaning, packing and securing items.
The toughest part came when patients passed away from the virus.
"It became a case of having to hand over belongings to loved ones. And that was very difficult for me."
She admits struggling with "having to meet relatives outside and explain the whole process of quarantine and what to do next".
"It seemed so impersonal in one respect, because they would be standing there having had their hearts broken."
Laura's "not afraid" to admit she hasn't been in work for a while - taking time off after struggling with the aftermath of the first wave of coronavirus.
"All the sadness that I'd seen, loved ones who've lost somebody. It was really difficult and as a result I've ended up with PTSD."
For Laura's fellow choir member and hospital colleague Sarah Carpenter, the past year has been "a rollercoaster".
She's a staff nurse in the intensive care unit and admits there have been occasions when she's reached her "breaking point".
"There's been times when I've had a panic attack. Emotionally and physically during the first wave, it felt like it was never-ending."
Sarah, 26, feels frustrated seeing people flout the rules.
"I think if only they could see what we see."
'It's such a release'
But if there is something positive to come out of this for Laura and Sarah, it's the choir.
"I joined the first session and it was a bit nerve-wracking. But it was so much fun and such a release," Laura says.
Sarah adds "it's nice to have that bit of fun and still not be serious".
"I've sort of ended up singing pretty much every day since. My poor neighbours."
From a casual sing-song to a Christmas number one challenge, Laura says it's been a surprise.
"Our musical director managed to get a record deal with Sony. We're looking to raise as much money as possible to help improve mental health and wellbeing of all critical care staff across the UK."
Becoming Number 1 would be "amazing" and a good end to a tough year, Laura says.
"It would mean so much because we've been so down struggling."
They face stiff competition from Justin Bieber's collaboration with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS choir.
"It would be the cherry on top of the cake. But the most important thing we're trying to do is raise awareness and funds to improve mental health," she adds.