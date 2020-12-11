Last of Us 2 wins big at The Game Awards
- Published
The Last Of Us Part 2 has won game of the year at the 2020 Game Awards.
Christopher Nolan presented the big award which capped off a night of domination with a total of seven wins for the action-adventure horror game.
The developers of the game, Naughty Dog, tweeted to say it was "an immense honour" to win after "an unprecedented year full of so many brilliant games".
It follows a strong showing at the Golden Joystick Awards where it picked up six wins.
The seventh annual awards aired live from studio locations in Los Angeles, London and Tokyo, without an audience because of the coronavirus pandemic.
🏆 THE LAST OF US PART II IS GAME OF THE YEAR!! 🏆 Congratulations @Naughty_Dog on an INCREDIBLE night at #TheGameAwards! #TheLastOfUsPartII pic.twitter.com/OUGKbniY6t— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 11, 2020
The awards are decided by a mixed vote between a jury and fans.
The Last of Us Part 2 swept other categories, winning best game direction, narrative and action & adventure game.
Brie Larson presented the award for best performance to Laura Bailey, who plays the character of Abby in the game.
Laura said the original game had a big impact on her and her aim was to honour that in the sequel.
"To have been able to play such a fantastically challenging character who through her story enables the player to find forgiveness and empathy is something I'll be eternally grateful for."
Other award winners included Final Fantasy VII Remake for best role-playing game and best score and music, with popular lockdown hit Among Us winning best multiplayer and best mobile game.
Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot presented the award for games for impact to narrative adventure Tell Me Why.
The award recognises a socially progressive game that has the potential to inspire change in the world.
It features a playable protagonist who is transgender, with the narrative following the character after he has already transitioned.
Full list of winners:
Game of the Year: The Last of Us Part II
Game Direction: The Last of Us Part II
Most Anticipated Game: Elden Ring
Narrative: The Last of Us Part II
Art Direction: Ghost of Tsushima
Score and Music: Final Fantasy VII Remake
Audio Design: The Last of Us Part II
Performance: Laura Bailey - Abby, The Last of Us Part II
Games for Impact: Tell Me Why
Ongoing Game: No Man's Sky
Indie Game: Hades
Debut Indie Game: Phasmophobia
Mobile Game: Among Us
Community Support: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
VR/AR Game: Half-Life: Alyx
Innovation in Accessibility: The Last of Us Part II
Action Game: Hades
Action/Adventure Game: The Last of Us Part II
Role-Playing Game: Final Fantasy VII Remake
Fighting Game: Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
Family Game: Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Sim/Strategy Game: Microsoft Flight Simulator
Sports/Racing Game: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
Multiplayer Game: Among Us
Content Creator of the Year: Valkyrae
Esports Athlete: Heo "Showmaker" Su
Esports Coach: Danny "Zonic" Sorensen
Esports Event: League of Legends World Championship 2020
Esports Game: League of Legends
Esports Host: Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
Esports Team: G2 Esports