Last of Us 2 wins big at The Game Awards

Published
image captionThe game explores Joel and Ellie's relationship after the widely debated ending of the original.

The Last Of Us Part 2 has won game of the year at the 2020 Game Awards.

Christopher Nolan presented the big award which capped off a night of domination with a total of seven wins for the action-adventure horror game.

The developers of the game, Naughty Dog, tweeted to say it was "an immense honour" to win after "an unprecedented year full of so many brilliant games".

It follows a strong showing at the Golden Joystick Awards where it picked up six wins.

The seventh annual awards aired live from studio locations in Los Angeles, London and Tokyo, without an audience because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The awards are decided by a mixed vote between a jury and fans.

The Last of Us Part 2 swept other categories, winning best game direction, narrative and action & adventure game.

Brie Larson presented the award for best performance to Laura Bailey, who plays the character of Abby in the game.

Laura said the original game had a big impact on her and her aim was to honour that in the sequel.

"To have been able to play such a fantastically challenging character who through her story enables the player to find forgiveness and empathy is something I'll be eternally grateful for."

image captionThe Last of Us has been praised by critics for its diversity and gripping plot

Other award winners included Final Fantasy VII Remake for best role-playing game and best score and music, with popular lockdown hit Among Us winning best multiplayer and best mobile game.

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot presented the award for games for impact to narrative adventure Tell Me Why.

The award recognises a socially progressive game that has the potential to inspire change in the world.

It features a playable protagonist who is transgender, with the narrative following the character after he has already transitioned.

Full list of winners:

Game of the Year: The Last of Us Part II

Game Direction: The Last of Us Part II

Most Anticipated Game: Elden Ring

Narrative: The Last of Us Part II

Art Direction: Ghost of Tsushima

Score and Music: Final Fantasy VII Remake

Audio Design: The Last of Us Part II

Performance: Laura Bailey - Abby, The Last of Us Part II

Games for Impact: Tell Me Why

Ongoing Game: No Man's Sky

Indie Game: Hades

Debut Indie Game: Phasmophobia

Mobile Game: Among Us

Community Support: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

VR/AR Game: Half-Life: Alyx

Innovation in Accessibility: The Last of Us Part II

Action Game: Hades

Action/Adventure Game: The Last of Us Part II

Role-Playing Game: Final Fantasy VII Remake

Fighting Game: Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Family Game: Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Sim/Strategy Game: Microsoft Flight Simulator

Sports/Racing Game: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2

Multiplayer Game: Among Us

Content Creator of the Year: Valkyrae

Esports Athlete: Heo "Showmaker" Su

Esports Coach: Danny "Zonic" Sorensen

Esports Event: League of Legends World Championship 2020

Esports Game: League of Legends

Esports Host: Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere

Esports Team: G2 Esports

