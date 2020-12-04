Jersey firebreak: 'I'm spending my 21st birthday in my room'
As Jersey starts a four-week "hospitality circuit breaker", Newsbeat speaks to three people on the island about the impact it's going to have on their festive season.
"I know there's worse things to be complaining about than my birthday being cancelled, but at the same time, I'm gutted."
Megan Murphy was supposed to be celebrating her 21st birthday in a bar with friends and family.
Instead, she'll be at home.
Pubs, restaurants and gyms in Jersey have shut.
Indoor sports and fitness classes have been cancelled and the two metre distancing law has been reintroduced.
There are currently 378 active cases on Jersey with the majority - 255 - symptomatic and ten cases being treated in hospital.
The circuit-breaker measures are expected to remain in place until 4 January.
"I'll probably be at home, just sitting in my room which is a bit sad for 21," Megan says of her birthday plans.
"I had hired out a private room in a bar and I was going to have my friends over.
"I haven't seen them for months, some of them didn't even come home for lockdown one, so I was looking forward to seeing everyone but now I'm not allowed.
"They're encouraging us to not see people in public, so I just can't do anything. I'm not allowed people in my house but I can't go out and see anyone. It's just a pain."
'Everyone's struggling'
Megan, who's a University of Bedfordshire student, has been studying for her radio degree online since the start of England's second lockdown.
"Jersey were threatening to close the borders, then my mum was like 'you've got to come home'."
Alongside her degree, Megan sometimes works in her parents' pub and a local restaurant, which she says has seen "bookings being cancelled left right and centre".
"Everyone's struggling" she says.
"It's how they [her parents] can afford to send me to uni. Christmas is the biggest season for us, my mum and dad were telling me the figures and it's scary the amount we're going to lose out on."
Back in July, when Jersey's politicians agreed to reopen the borders, there were no known active cases on the island.
But since then, infection rates have been growing, with some blaming parties and social events for the spread.
Since 25 November, the number of cases has more than doubled and many people are worried.
Deli owner Shannon Griffiths should be getting ready for the liveliest time of the year.
"The busy December gets us through a quiet January, February and March, so it's quite disappointing," she says.
Having worked hard to open her second deli in October and "getting it to a good point", Shannon says she is "gutted" at having to close.
"In January people are skint, and they're going to be even more skint now. Everyone expects a harder January but this year it's going to be even harder."
There's also confusion. Shannon says the details are "cloudy"
"We've never really had the main corona thing here. We don't really know the extent of how bad it can get, but now people are starting to panic."
'Phoned me in tears'
In a normal week, personal trainer Ashley Gwin would be spending his time training clients in the gym. He now faces the next four weeks at home.
"It is very disheartening, especially coming off the back of lockdown one - I kind of feel like we're stuck in limbo."
Ashley, 31, runs his own fitness business, which he says is "especially hard" having "built up my client base off my own back".
He's also worried that with gym's closing, the mental health of clients will suffer.
"They've phoned me up in tears because they can't leave the house to exercise - sometimes people coming to see me in the gym is the only physical activity they do."
As for spending Christmas without his usual source of income: "How we're going to get through the next few weeks and stay afloat? I'm not too sure."