MOBOs 2020: 'More important than ever to showcase black culture'
- Published
After two years off, the MOBO Awards are back with Nines, Lianne La Havas and Mahalia leading the nominations.
Headie One & M Huncho, Ms Banks, Tiwa Savage and Kojey Radical have been announced as performers.
It will be hosted by Maya Jama and Chunkz and will be be shown on 9 December 2020 on BBC One and YouTube.
MOBO founder Kanya King says it's "more important than ever" to "continue the rich history of showcasing the very best of black music and culture."
When it was announced there would be no MOBOs in 2018, fans were told time off was needed to "bring the platform to brand new heights".
There was no explanation about why the awards didn't take place in 2019.
To recognise the time off, an extra category is dedicated to the best album between 2017 and 2019.
Dave, Kano, Ella Mai, Skepta, Nines and Little Simz are all nominees in that category.
When will it be on?
The 90-minute ceremony will be broadcast on 9 December live at 7pm on YouTube, and later at 10:45pm on BBC One.
DJ Target's 1Xtra show at 7pm will include performances and interviews from this year's nominees.
There will also be a special 1Xtra talks programme on Sunday 6 December which will look at the history of the awards since they started in 1996.
There'll be highlights and extra content on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds.
Who's hosting?
Having become the youngest ever host of the show in 2017, Maya Jama's back again this year.
She'll be joined by comedian and YouTuber Chunkz, who's hosting for the first time.
They're both nominees themselves - in the public vote for Best Media Personality.
They'll be up against the likes of Munya Chawawa, Mo Gilligan, Clara Amfo and KSI.
Who is nominated?
Northwest London MC Nines leads the nominations - he's up for five categories, including Best Male Act and Album of the Year.
Singers Lianne La Havas, Mahalia and Tiana Major9 are all triple-nominated, including for Best Female Act.
Six of the 17 categories are voted for by the public online.
A full list of nominees can be found on the MOBO website.