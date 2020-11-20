Rebekah Vardy backed by High Court in Coleen Rooney libel hearing
Coleen Rooney "clearly identified" Rebekah Vardy when she made allegations about social media stories being leaked to the tabloids, a judge has ruled.
The row dubbed 'Wagatha Christie' broke out in October 2019 when Rooney said fake stories had been leaked after only being seen by Vardy's Instagram account.
In July, Vardy filed for defamation, saying she had been falsely accused.
Her lawyer told the High Court he would be seeking costs of £22,913.50.