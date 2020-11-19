Tory Lanez denies shooting Megan Thee Stallion
Tory Lanez has denied shooting Megan Thee Stallion.
The rapper, real name Daystar Peterson, is accused of shooting at Megan's feet and wounding her after a party in the Hollywood Hills on 12 July.
Tory's lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf at a Los Angeles court on Wednesday and said he "strongly rejects" the allegations.
Neither rapper appeared in court.
Megan's lawyer said she had received threats as a result of the case and feared for her safety.
'Worst experience of my life'
Back in July, Megan said in an Instagram Live video: "I had to get surgery to get it taken out, get the bullets taken out, and it was super scary.
"It was just the worst experience of my life, and it's not funny."
At a hearing last month, Tory was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Megan, real name Megan Pete.
He hasn't spoken publicly about the incident, but has referred to it on a few tracks on his album Daystar, which was released in September.
In the song Money Over Fallout, he says: "Megan people tryna frame me for a shooting."
The next hearing will take place on 20 January.