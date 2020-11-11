Wu-Tang Clan's RZA: Change in poverty levels is too slow
By Steve Holden
Newsbeat music reporter
- Published
As co-founder of the Wu-Tang Clan, RZA has probably seen thousands (maybe millions) of people wearing his merch over the years.
But he was surprised to spot one person in particular dressed up in his band's gear.
"One day my teenage son comes out of his room and he's wearing a Wu-Tang T-shirt. It was cool to see I'm now part of his catalogue."
The rapper admits his son is the main way he gets to discover new music, with Roddy Ricch, Playboi Carti and Lil Baby all recently added to his playlist.
Through Wu-Tang, RZA's influence on music and culture is immense and he says hip-hop continues to "unify and entertain for both young and old".
He's also an established director, and is celebrating the release of his third film, Cut Throat City.
The movie tells the story of four teenagers who fall into criminality in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, which devastated New Orleans in 2005.
Starring Terrence Howard, Ethan Hawke and T.I., it centres around the city's Lower Ninth Ward, which was hit hardest by the flooding.
"We still see the struggle of a community like the Lower Ninth Ward across America," he says. "The poverty level remains and we're only seeing small inches of improvement.
"We need them to change by feet and metres."
RZA on... New Orleans
New Orleans is a great city. The people are lovely, the hospitality is great and I'll never forget the first time Wu-Tang did a show there in the 1990s.
The Wu-Tang Clan come from poverty. Our poverty in New York was living in the project buildings, but in New Orleans the poverty was inside people's home.
When a home is impoverished, the paint is stripping, the mould is growing and the roof is destroyed. When we saw that level of poverty in New Orleans, it actually brought a tear to my eye.
The reason I'm saying this is all that me, [fellow members] ODB and GZA ever wanted was a house.
We wanted to get out of the projects, get a home and get our own backyard. We thought that was life.
In the Lower Ninth Ward, they all live in houses but it's still poverty. It's still decimated and it really touched my heart.
RZA on... Cut Throat City
This is my third movie as director and I'm definitely comfortable in the chair.
It's like a rollercoaster. The first time you go on it you get nervous and you don't know the drill, but by the second and third time, you know what's coming.
I feel really nurtured and ready as a director to attack and tackle bigger budgets, bigger movies and tell bigger stories.
Cut Throat City was due to premiere at South by Southwest festival in Texas but Covid made its appearance and changed the world as we know it. The release was held back but now it's available and I'm just happy that people now get a chance to see it.
RZA on... Missing the Wu-Tang Clan
I was on the phone with Ghostface Killah just yesterday and we ended up talking for 40 minutes.
The day before me and GZA chatted for two hours. He loves talking about science so we chatted about quantum physics and new discoveries.
But it's nothing like sharing a stage together and sharing our music and art.
It's not just about sharing it with each other either. We share it with all the fans who find meaning in our friendship and that's definitely what's been missing.
RZA on... Hip-Hop in 2020
Hip-hop continues to feed families and spread its culture.
The only thing I tell young artists is: 'Don't forget your foundations.'
If you use a sample, don't forget the turntable. If you use a turntable, don't forget the bass guitar and the drummer because they were the ones who made the records in the first place.
I know there are debates about what is old school hip-hop and what's new school but the genre has to evolve.
I was recently invited by Brockhampton to hear their new album and I was blown away. They asked me if they could play it from beginning to end and I told them it was my pleasure.
I was fully impressed, fully entertained and even inspired by them. They've studied the elements of what hip-hop is and taken their alchemy to make it their expression of what the genre is.
RZA on... Chess and meditation
Both chess and meditation have a common denominator. Both operate and calm your mind and scientists have said playing chess could help you fight off Alzheimer's.
They're all a form of prayer because they're a way of contemplating.
If you're not contemplating yourself, contemplating your moves, looking ahead or watching for traps then you're bound to step into one.
The third thing I love is martial arts and I've taken all those things fused them into my art form, which is hip hop.
When you see me making a record or making a film, all those elements are engaged.
Cut Throat City is available on digital download.