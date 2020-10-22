Molly-Mae, Peter Andre and the great pizza debate
It's the culinary feud that's ignited the nation.
More controversial than Nigella putting Marmite in her spaghetti - a dish that one online commentator described as "an abomination".
More heated than that time Gordon Ramsay called Jamie Oliver a "one-pot wonder".
Yes, Molly-Mae from Love Island and Peter Andre from Most Other Reality Shows are butting heads over Italian cuisine.
It all sounds impenetrable. A riddle wrapped in an enigma before being coated in breadcrumbs and deep fried like Sicilian arancini.
But fear not. As always, Radio 1 Newsbeat is here to untangle the biggest story of the day.
You say potato... I say passata
As you'll know if you follow her on Instagram, Molly-Mae has been in Venice recently wearing fashionable boots on a series of bridges.
But it was on her Story last week that the thunderbolt came.
She told her 4.9 million followers that she'd been "recommended to go to these traditional Italian restaurants that are meant to serve the best pizza and pasta" but, she added, she "just wasn't impressed".
And that wasn't all. On a caption accompanying a rather nice-looking gelato she thundered: "One thing I will say about Italy in general - the food is actually shocking."
Acknowledging that her opinion was indeed "so controversial" she went on to say that despite trying "a lot of different restaurants" she'd been left "always so disappointed".
"It's meant to be the home of pizza and pasta and I really can't see how! Strange. Even this ice cream was grim."
Purists might point out that Venice is hundreds of miles from the spiritual home of the pizza, Naples.
It's a bit like going on holiday to Cornwall and complaining that the haggis isn't really up to scratch.
But the gauntlet had been laid down. And who would ride forth to take it up? Who, among all the chefs and food writers, would emerge as the true champion of Italian cuisine?
La dolce Peter
Yes, step forward Peter Andre. Known to us all as... Peter Andre.
Writing in his column for New Magazine, the star - who is of Greek Cypriot heritage and grew up in Australia - launched a passionate defence of his non-native cuisine.
"For me, Italian food is the best," Andre stated. "I love the food in Venice and when I went to Rome the food was incredible."
Molly-Mae, consider yourself schooled.
Mysterious grill
But sadly, as with so many stories of this type, we are left with more questions than answers.
The stars of reality TV have given us a tantalising glimpse of their culinary knowhow before retreating back into their ivory towers.
Where does Joey Essex stand on the great jam first/cream first scone debate?
Does Gaz Beadle have any hot tips for knocking up the perfect cacio e pepe?
Sad to say, we may never know.