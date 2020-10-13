Batman filming goes ahead in Liverpool lockdown

While Liverpool faces the strictest lockdown in England, it hasn't stopped filming going ahead in the city.
Robert Pattinson and Colin Farrell were spotted outside St George's Hall on Tuesday filming for the new Batman movie.
The Batman is due for release in 2022, with spots in the city being used by director Matt Reeves to represent Gotham.
Filming originally started in January but was delayed due to the pandemic.
