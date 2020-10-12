Pokemon: Rapper Logic spends £173,000 on rare Charizard card
If you had a spare $226,000 (£173,000) lying around, what would you spend it on?
A few cars, a luxury holiday, pay off your student debt or maybe buy a... super-rare Pokemon card.
That's how much rapper Logic reportedly spent on a 1st edition Charizard Pokemon card at a live auction yesterday.
During the auction, he tweeted Logan Paul - who also collects Pokemon cards - to let him know that he won.
@LoganPaul I’m the one at the auction for 183k Lololol— Bobby Bathroom Break (@Logic301) October 10, 2020
A PSA 10 Base Set 1st Edition Charizard just sold at auction with an ending bid of $183,812.00 via @IconicAuctions.— Cardhops (@Cardhops) October 10, 2020
Including the 20% buyer's premium, the total transaction value exceeds $220k.
As of now, this is the highest known sale of the card. pic.twitter.com/2mwkoopTvL
But that's not the only Pokemon-related purchase Logic has made this week.
The day before, he spent $23,000 (£17,600) on a box of unopened Pokemon, containing another Charizard card and a few other rare cards.
Logic then spoke on Instagram about his love for Pokemon and how he struggled to afford the cards as a child.
"Being able to enjoy something that I've loved since childhood now as a grown man is like buying back a piece of something I could never have," he wrote.
When I was a kid I absolutely loved Pokémon but couldn’t afford the cards. I remember even trying to trade food stamps for theirs and now as an adult who has saved every penny he has made being able to enjoy something that I’ve loved since childhood now as a grown man is like buying back a piece of something I could never have, it’s not about the material it’s about the experience.
In the late 90's, collecting and trading Pokemon cards was a staple part of childhood. The packs sold for around £3 each at the time.
And now, although less people may collect the cards,Pokemon is still as popular, with games released on mobile and consoles.
What about your cards?
But while most Pokemon cards won't be worth anything close to the one Logic bought, it's possible that your collection could have increased in price this year.
"The regular Charizard card might be worth around £300," Dan, from trading cards and collectibles shop Game HQ, tells Newsbeat.
"Most cards that people have will be the mass-produced ones so they wont be worth as much, but they can still be worth a lot of money as long as the cards are in good condition.
"The price for the vintage Pokemon cards seems to be going up and since lockdown and the demand for the retro cards have gone through the roof."
It might be time to ask your mum to dig out your old stuff, but if you do, which ones should you look out for?
Charizard (1st edition)
Featuring the fan-favourite, fire-breathing dragon, this card was first seen in 1999.
Different editions of the card have sold for different prices, but the holographic 'shadowless' version is said to be worth the most.
The $226,000 that Logic spent on this is the largest amount spent on the card, according to Cardhops.
The Pikachu Illustrator
This is considered one of the most rare Pokemon cards ever, it's estimated that less than 40 of these cards exist.
It was issued to the winners of a Japanese illustration contest in 1998.
It's sold for $195,000 at an auction in New York.
Masters' Key Prize card
Another extremely rare card - it's said only 34 copies were issued.
It could be worth over $10,000 (£7,700).
Trophy Pikachu Trainer card
These were given to the first, second, and third place winners at the first official Pokemon tournament in Japan in 1997.
Each of them feature Pikachu holding a gold, silver or bronze trophy.
Pre-release Raichu card
Rumour has it these cards were printed in error.
It's not known how much they may go for, but Logic did receive one in the $23,000 Base set box he bought.