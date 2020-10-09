Green entrepreneurs: Coffee for your face, bees for your booze

View this post on Instagram

It’s “Zero Waste Week” and as a brand who repurposes otherwise discarded ingredients, we are very excited for the week ahead! 🎉 At UpCircle, we actually prefer the phrase living “Low Waste” as it’s more realistic. We believe in making small steps to create less waste. So we’re embracing “Low Waste Week” and sharing helpful tips and tricks with you all week, starting with what we know best, skincare… 🥰 📦 Packaging - 70% of the waste from the beauty industry is from packaging, due to a heavy reliance on multi material, complex packaging. Look for brands that are actively taking steps to provide recyclable alternatives. Also look out for your local independent stockists who offer refills, meaning the packaging can be reused over and over. 🛍️ Shop responsibly - when it comes to skincare it can be easy to buy many different versions of products that have the same function. Go for quality over quantity! ♻️ Circular ingredients - skincare that uses repurposed ingredients is one of the easiest steps you can take for lowering waste. Circular skincare prevents ingredients from reaching landfill, by reintroducing them back into the product life-cycle, or “circle”. We proudly began taking this approach with our coffee scrubs, but keep your eyes peeled for the next couple of weeks as we’re announcing new products with new repurposed ingredients! 🌴 Palm oil - Deforestation and displacement of people and wildlife are just some of the effects of the palm oil industry. It is an unnecessary filler used in many skincare products, so watch out for words such as: octyl palmitate, palmytil alcohol, palm kernel, Palm kernel oil, Palm fruit oil, Palm stearine. At UpCircle we are proudly palm oil free. Anything to add? Let us know in the comments! 💚