Scotland Covid pub closures: What's the verdict?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Scotland's first minister just announced new restrictions

You're a month in to your first year at university and you've just had bombshell news - all the pubs are closing.

How would you feel? Annoyed?

"I'm thinking if we make sacrifices now, it'll hopefully that means we can all go home at Christmas," 18-year-old Maya tells Radio 1 Newsbeat from her halls at the University of Edinburgh.

Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has just announced new coronavirus restrictions.

They will mean all licenced pubs and restaurants in the central belt - including Glasgow and Edinburgh - will be shut for more than two weeks.

But Maya, for one, is feeling relatively calm about the whole thing: "I think it's probably necessary because the virus has spread so fast here lately.

"It is a shame, though, because it leaves us with not very much to do, especially at uni."

Image copyright Maya Image caption Maya says she hopes to next see her family at Christmas

The closures affect around 3.4 million people.

In the rest of Scotland, pubs will be allowed to stay open, but can only serve alcohol outdoors.

Nicola Sturgeon has described it as a "short, sharp action to arrest a worrying increase in infection".

Maya thinks it's justified, too - even if it does mean traditional uni life will be stalled.

"Most of us turned 18 during lockdown so we've never had experience going to clubs, so it'll just be a new thing for us when they open again," she says.

People in Scotland are already banned from socialising with other households inside homes.

"I've not seen my family since moving in at the start of September," Maya says. "They were going to come down next week and see me, but it doesn't look like that's going to happen now.

"If they do come, I can't go into the hotel and see them - we could only go to the shop really.

"So it looks like it'll be at Christmas when we're next together… if I'm allowed home, that is."

Image copyright Ellen Image caption Ellen says that a lack of socialising will have a big effect on her

As you might expect, however, this announcement has been pretty divisive.

The Scottish Hospitality Group, which includes many of the the country's best known pubs and restaurants, has accused the first minister of "effectively signing a death sentence" for many businesses.

And Ellen, who's 25 and from Glasgow, doesn't think it'll even work.

"I'm working from home so going out at the weekend socialising with my friends is a massive part of my life and not being able to do that is going to be really tough," she says.

"These new rules are totally stopping people from drinking outside of their homes and I worry that younger people will just have a lot more house parties.

"Not being able to have a place to go and drink is quite a dangerous thing and I think in Scotland people will just go drink in parks and stuff, which will defeat the purpose of closing the pubs."

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.