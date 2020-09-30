BBC Radio 1Xtra isn't going to let a pandemic stop this year's live event.

It's announced 1Xtra Live will be back in October with Ghetts, Burna Boy and Young T & Bugsey on the line-up.

Covid-19 restrictions mean things will be different, with the organisers promising "a digital experience" streamed via the 1Xtra website.

Last year's event in Birmingham was shut down early after Rapper Krept was assaulted backstage.

Image caption 1Xtra Live was held at Arena Birmingham in 2019

There will be no big arena or physical audience but artists will be performing live from "all over the world" and viewers are being encouraged to host their own "virtual rooms" with friends.

As well as new live performances some of the best from previous years will be available on BBC Sounds and iPlayer.

1Xtra DJ, Target, says it was clear they needed to do something different this year.

"2020 has been a year that the world has had to adapt.

"It's also given us the chance to try new things and connect with our audiences in different ways."

Target will be joining the rest of 1Xtra DJ family to host the interactive event.

Image caption Ghetts will be performing live at the event

One track from each new set will also be simulcast live on BBC Radio 1Xtra and BBC Radio 1 on 17 October.

Faron McKenzie, Head of 1Xtra, says: "During these challenging times for the industry I'm delighted that we can bring the energy and vibes of 1Xtra Live 2020 to a global audience and bring fans and listeners from all over the world together through this digital interactive experience."

There will be brand new sets from these artists:

Burna Boy

Chloe X Halle

Ghetts

Jacquees

M1llionz

M Huncho ft. Nafe Smallz

Pa Salieu

Popcaan

Shaybo

Shenseea

Tiwa Savage

Young T and Bugsey

Organisers say a full programme of what's happening will be announced in the next few weeks.

