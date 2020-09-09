In pictures: Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Image copyright Getty Images

After 20 seasons of break ups, fall outs, glamour and scandals, Keeping Up With The Kardashians will air for the last time in 2021.

As the programme comes to an end after 14 years, Radio 1 Newsbeat has been looking back at some of its most memorable moments.

The launch of KUWTK

It's 2007. Beautiful Girls by Sean Kingston is on the radio and iPhones have only just been invented.

Apparently long beaded necklaces are all the rage.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The KUWTK launch - before we got to know them

Khloe's brush with the law

The programme didn't ease us in gently. Season one saw Khloe Kardashian allegedly arrested for driving under the influence.

Not a great situation for her, but as Kim whipped out her phone and pouted, it did birth the iconic line: "Kim, would you stop taking pictures of yourself! Your sister is going to jail!".

Kourtney and Scott

Image copyright Getty Images

They broke up, made up, broke up and made up. And broke up again.

It's fair to say Kourtney and Scott Disick gave us some great KUWTK moments.

Think back to Season Four, when Kourtney gave birth to their daughter Penelope on camera. As if that wasn't enough, she actually reached down and pulled the baby out herself. Not kidding.

Kim's diamond earring

"My diamond earring came off in the ocean," Kim sobbed in one Season Six episode.

The cameras cut to Kourtney, the queen of one liners.

"Kim, there's people that are dying."

Kim and Kris' brief marriage

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kim on her way to a divorce hearing as she split from Kris Humphries

The proposal and wedding were shown on a TV special.

But the marriage only lasted 72 days.

Kanye has since said he tried to persuade Kim not to marry Kris at the time.

Khloe and Lamar

Image copyright Getty Images

Khloe was married to NBA star Lamar Odom for seven years, but it wasn't without a number of scandals along the way.

They bagged a spin-off show, Khloe and Lamar, which showed their life together.

'Call me Caitlyn'

Image copyright Getty Images

It was 2015 when Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce, came out as a trans woman.

KUWTK aired her first meeting with ex-wife Kris Jenner to a huge audience.

Tristain in the delivery room

It was a dramatic episode in Season 15 when Khloe was told her boyfriend Tristain Thompson had cheated on her just before she was due to give birth to their child.

In the delivery room, Kim did what any of us would. Greeted Tristain politely, then made a "you're dead" gesture behind his back.

Kimye

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Is that actually... a slight smile from Kanye?

Arguably the most famous couple of a generation, Kim and Kanye West, have been married since 2014.

Although we didn't get a special TV episode for the wedding like we did with Kris, their engagement was broadcast on the show.

You don't even want to know how much the ring cost.

They've since had four children together: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

