The mother of Ahmaud Arbery says she does not want her son's death to be exploited or used by strangers to make money.

Ahmaud, 25, was shot dead while running in Georgia in February 2020.

Wanda Cooper-Jones says that people have been using his name for personal profit.

In a letter posted on Facebook she wrote: "I did not want my child's death to be exploited or used for monetary gain for anyone.

"I now must protect my son's name. I am so disappointed that I must address this issue.

"The truth is, I buried my son and there is nothing about a trademark, a social media page, money or control that will fix that."

She believes people who didn't have a relationship with Ahmaud or his family are trying to make money by using his name, including trademarking slogans and turning campaign groups into more business-like ventures.

Her son Ahmaud was shot by a white father and son in February, the family say the attack was "clearly racist".

One of the groups she names, The 2:23 Foundation, claims she has been supportive of their work - and benefitted from it.

"Early in the process, on April 4th to be precise, we made Wanda Cooper-Jones aware of our intention to create a page to continue to pursue justice and discuss action steps for the local community," it posted on its Facebook page.

"She said it was fine with her."

It also claims Wanda supported their work and was the sole beneficiary from $2 million it raised by crowdfunding.

"I did not ask anyone to make a GoFundMe, but was grateful for every contributor," says Wanda about money she received.

"I was not begging for money and I was prepared to fight for my son either way."

'They hadn't even met my son'

After Ahmaud's death, there were multiple campaigns calling for justice, including #JusticeForAhmaud and #IRunWithMaud.

#IRunWithMaud saw thousands of people around the world run 2.23 miles in memory of Ahmaud on his birthday, 8 May 2020.

Wanda says there has now been an attempt to trademark the slogan without her permission.

"On May 9 2020, a trademark application was filed. This was the day after Ahmaud's birthday, a very emotional time for us all.

"One of the trademark applicants had never even met my son."

She says a Facebook page set up in Ahmaud's name now operates "more like a business opportunity for its staff rather than getting justice for my son."

Newsbeat has contacted the organisation which runs the RunWithMaud website for comment but it has not responded.

"I could not remain silent, I not only speak for myself but most importantly I speak for my son," wrote Wanda.

"Money cannot replace what I have lost and the fight for justice does not come without cost."

Wanda Cooper-Jones spoke to Radio 1 Newsbeat back in May, she said her son was "humble, happy and well-mannered" and had dreams of becoming an electrician.

"He loved life. He was love. To know Ahmaud was to love Ahmaud.

