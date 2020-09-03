Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Julie Adenuga and Mo Gilligan hosted the 2018 Rated Awards

Comedian Mo Gilligan and radio host Julie Adenuga are back as this year's Rated Awards hosts.

The ceremony, which will take place online on 9 September, will feature performances from Kano, Dizzee Rascal, George The Poet and M Huncho.

The awards, started by UK rap outlet GRM Daily, are back for the first time since Young Spray was stabbed at the 2018 awards show in London.

Stormzy and Aitch are this year's most-nominated artists, with four each.

Image copyright Getty Images

They're both nominated in the male artist, track of the year, video of the year and album of the year categories

The male-dominated nominees span 10 categories and include J Hus, AJ Tracey, Headie One, Kano and Krept & Konan.

They were voted for by GRM Daily readers in an online poll in July and August.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Darkoo is the only woman to be nominated for track of the year

Darkoo is the only female artist on the 10-strong track of the year shortlist for Gangsta (featuring One Acen).

All of the nominees in the album, mixtape and video of the year categories are male.

Two of the ten nominees in the personality of the year category are female - the Receipts podcast (Audrey Indome, Tolani Shoneye and Milena Sanchez) and Zeze Millz.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Not3s won big at the 2018 awards

Winners in 2018 included Nines for album of the year, AJ Tracey ft. Not3s for track of the year and Not3s for artist of the year.

Julie Adenuga and Mo Gilligan hosted that year's ceremony too.

During the event, the artist Young Spray, real name Leon Riviere, was discovered with stab wounds and was taken to hospital, where he recovered.

A 37-year-old man was arrested a few weeks later on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.