Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has denied using the N-word in a viral video being shared online.

The 15-year-old trended on social media when a video of him rapping along to Chris Brown and Lil Dicky's Freaky Friday emerged.

Noah, who says he's "never used that word in my life", claims he rapped the word "neighbour" as a "replacement word" for the racial slur.

He's since apologised, saying "I should have kept my mouth shut".

"I genuinely have never used that word in my life.

"Using the word 'neighbour' in that song was just something my camp friends and I did," Noah posted on Instagram to his almost 20 million followers.

"I hope you all understand I could never even think about doing that. My friends also would never post a video, or support me, if I was saying a slur without hesitation."

Shortly after the video emerged #NoahSchnappIsOverParty went viral on Twitter.

The Canadian-American actor, who's best-known for his portrayal of Will Byers in Netflix's Stranger Things, said he is "so sorry".

"I apologise for using a replacement word. It is not my place to use one and I should have kept my mouth shut.

"I understand why it is found offensive and I am so sorry."

It comes just a few weeks after racial slurs appeared on the star's Twitter account, with Noah saying it had been hacked and wasn't him.

The actor, who's really big on Tik Tok, told Variety recently that he "loves" social media.

"You don't see anyone so it's easy to open up and have fun and not worry about what other people think," he told the site.

