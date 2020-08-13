Vick Hope is joining BBC Radio 1 as co-host on the Life Hacks show.

The presenter will be pairing up with Katie Thistleton on the Sunday 16:00 - 18:00 slot, which focuses on discussions and advice about issues like mental health and relationships.

She'll also be doing the Official Chart: First Look straight after, as part of the station's revamped schedule which starts on September 1.

She replaces Cel Spellman as he focuses on other acting and broadcasting work.

The station says he will remain "a part of the Radio 1 family".

'Dream come true'

Vick says she is looking forward to her first show on Sunday 6 September.

"Joining the BBC Radio 1 family is an absolute dream come true.

"I grew up listening to Radio 1 religiously, and am honoured to present Life Hacks, a show that is so important to me and so many listeners."

Life Hacks focuses on discussions and advice about issues like mental health and relationships, things Vick says are really important to talk about in an open way on the radio.

"Right back since the days of The Surgery, I have loved listening to this weekly platform which so openly, honestly and thoroughly discusses issues affecting young people: from mental health and grief to education and careers, sex and relationships to racism."

Image caption Vick Hope appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018

The 30 year old has been co-hosting Capital FM's breakfast show for the last three years but many will recognise her from the 2018 season of BBC 1's Strictly Come Dancing. She has also presented on MTV, ITV and Channel 4.

You might also like:

Head of Radio 1 Aled Haydn Jones says: "We're delighted to welcome the incredibly talented Vick to Radio 1, and we can't wait for the listeners to see what she'll bring to both Life Hacks and The Official Chart: First Look.

"We'd also like to thank Cel for his valuable contribution to both shows, and I'm pleased he'll be remaining a part of the Radio 1 family."

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.