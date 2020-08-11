Nicole Thea: Global Boga says she was 'happiest person on earth'
Nicole Thea's partner Global Boga has spoken out about her death for the first time.
In a video posted on her YouTube channel, the 20-year-old speaks about life since the social media star passed away.
"Nobody understands what I'm going through and nobody ever will. Nobody ever can," he says.
Boga struggles to speak and is emotional throughout the 12 minute video titled "What's Happening".
Nicole died with her unborn son, named Reign, in July. Her cause of death is unknown.
Speaking through his tears, Boga says Nicole "was the happiest person on earth".
The musician, part of the group Ghana Boyz, praised Nicole's fans for the love they have shown him since her death.
"I know you guys loved Nicole. You loved her so much. You made us feel so special, she'd want the love to continue."
The artist said Nicole was the person who believed in him before he started making music.
"Everything's going to be for her. Nothing's for me."
He says he will keep posting music on Nicole's YouTube channel to keep her "legacy alive".
Nicole gained popularity through her dancing videos and eventually got to dance with global afrobeats superstars like Tiwa Savage. Through hair and make-up vlogs, and content about her relationship with Boga and their pregnancy, she grew her YouTube and Instagram to hundreds of thousands of supporters.
Shortly before her death, Boga had posted a video of him dancing next to a pram - writing he couldn't wait to take his son to the park and to a playground.
The couple announced the pregnancy in April, writing "God gave us the biggest blessing yet".
Fans posted messages of support following Boga's emotional video.
Referring to his wife and unborn son, he ends the video saying "I'm just going to make them proud".
Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.