Megan Thee Stallion: 'I didn't deserve to be shot'

Image copyright Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion has revealed the extent of the injuries she suffered when she was shot in both feet.

In a tearful Instagram live, she told fans she had several bullets removed after the shooting earlier this month.

Megan was in a car with rapper Tory Lanez that was stopped by police. He was later charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

"I had to get surgery to get it taken out, get the bullets taken out, and it was super scary," she said.

It is not known who shot Megan.

'The bullets didn't touch bones'

Reports at the time suggested injuries to her feet might have been caused by broken glass.

She told her followers about what happened and referred to her family. Her mum - also her manager - died in March 2019.

"It was just the worst experience of my life, and it's not funny," she said.

"It's nothing to joke about and it's nothing for y'all to go and be making fake stories about.

"I didn't put my hands on nobody. I didn't deserve to get shot."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Megan Thee Stallion said she had surgery to remove the bullets

Despite being shot at least twice, she said her injuries weren't serious.

"And thank God that the bullets didn't touch bones, they didn't break tendons," she said.

"I know my mama and my daddy and my granny had to be looking out for me with that one, because where the bullets hit at, they missed everything, but they were in there.

"And it's not that I was protecting anybody, I just wasn't ready to speak."

Megan previously described it as an act "with the intention to physically harm me," in an Instagram post following the incident.

When the incident took place, The Los Angeles Times quoted the LA Police Department as saying one person was taken to the hospital "with a foot injury".

In her Instagram live, Megan described herself as being "alive and well and strong."

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here